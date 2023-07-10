Obituary: Brockmeier, Paula Dawn

On July 5, 2023, Paula Dawn Brockmeier passed away peacefully and joined her heavenly family who passed before her.

Paula was born June 24, 1968, in Marietta, Ohio. Paula was a graduate of Marietta High School and Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She was retired from the Department of the Treasury, Bureau of Fiscal Services.

Paula was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Barbara and her brothers, Thomas Michael and James Kevin.

Paula is survived by her son, Andrew Eric “Drew” Brockmeier, siblings Phyllis Boersma (Robert), Janis Sweigard (David), Todd Brockmeier (Pamela), Andrea Lisovich, and sister-in-law, Roseria Brockmeier and Teresa Brockmeier. Special nephews, Michael and Jeffrey Brockmeier and special niece Jessica Johnson also survive.

Paula was very rich in friends and survived by numerous who were so very loving and caring to her.

Paula loved Marietta High School Soccer and was a strong supporter. She also volunteered her time helping many over the past few years.

The family would like to thank all of her friends for the love and care they showed her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Thursday, July 13th at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.