Obituary: Caltrider, Donald Linn

Donald Linn Caltrider, 83, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on July 8th, 2023, after an extended illness. Don was a faithful man who loved the Lord, his family and friends, church and community. He was always generous, and willing to help those in need.

Don was born on September 28th, 1939, one of four boys, to the late Harry and Gertrude Caltrider. He was a graduate of Marietta High School, class of 1957, and on September 20th, 1958 married his high school sweetheart Marilyn Kay Lane. In 1959 he attended Marietta College in the field of accounting and graduated as a MC Pioneer in 1963. During that time, Harry Robinson was one of his evening professors and offered him an accounting job immediately upon graduation. Not long into employment he received his CPA and entered into the partnership of Robinson, Caltrider and Tenney, CPA’s.

Don was a partner in his accounting firm for over thirty years. Throughout these years he was a member/officer for the Marietta Noon Lions Club, involved in the creation of Riverfront Park, and served as Marietta “Wall of Sound” band booster president. Upon retiring from accounting he ventured into a new ten year career as vice president of Magnetic Specialty (MSI).

Don enjoyed gardening, snow skiing, beach trips, and frequent jaunts to Amish country as a reminder of a simple life.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Marilyn Kay (Lane) Caltrider; two sons, Todd Caltrider (Treva), and Joseph Caltrider (Tracy), of Marietta, Ohio. Brothers Nial Caltrider (Gay), and Emmanuel Caltrider (Christina); Three grandsons, Brian Brightbill (Maddie), Allen Caltrider, and Morgan Caltrider in addition to many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother Wade Caltrider (Betsy).

The family would like to thank all of the medical professionals, care givers, Amedisys Hospice and the Arbors for the compassionate care received over the last several months.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 12th, 11:00 a.m. at McClure-Schafer-Lankford funeral home with burial following in Mound Cemetery. Family will greet friends and family on Tuesday, July 11th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilman United Methodist Church (312 Gilman Ave, Marietta, OH 45750) or the Gospel Mission (309 Lancaster St, Marietta, OH 45750).

