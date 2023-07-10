Obituary: Goodnight, Rosetta “Zette” Nelson

Rosetta “Zette” Nelson Goodnight, 86, of Walker, WV passed away July 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Hospital. She was born on September 14, 1936, to Alma V and Norf Nelson. She was a triplet with Jane and Cindy, their birth made the local papers since being a triplet was a rare occurrence. She was the last living member of her immediate family.

Rosetta married Denzil Gale Goodnight on April 14, 1957. They were married for 64 years until his passing on September 12, 2021. They had four boys, Eddy (Marcia), Richard (Connie- deceased), Lloyd (Jacque), and Gale (Maria). She was especially fond of her grandchildren, Josh (Alisha), Katie (Chad), Richie, Dillon, Austin (Hannah), Ashlynn, Jessica (Zack), and Cory. She was blessed with great grandchildren, Aiyanna, Dallas, Kaylor, and Arlo. She was especially fond of Beverly Goodnight, mother of Josh and Katie, and Tonya Goodnight, mother of Ashlynn, Jessica, and Cory. Rosetta is also survived by sisters in law, Patsy and Helen; several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews.

Rosettas biggest joy was her family, and she loved everyone without judgement. She instilled that love of family in her boys, who will miss her dearly.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Tom Modesitt officiating. Burial will follow at Freeport Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Tuesday, July 11, 2023 and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Goodnight family.

