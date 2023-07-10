Obituary: Huggins, Charles Legrand Jr.

Charles Legrand Huggins Jr., 63, of Bethesda, MD, died peacefully on July 4, 2023, in Annapolis, MD.He was born on June 1, 1960, to Charles Huggins Sr. and Elizabeth (Schilling) Hopper in Washington, DC.

Charlie attended Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and the University of Maryland.

He worked in the computer field and retired recently after 30+ years.

He loved to read, and he had an appreciation for current events and history. He especially enjoyed learning about past generations. He lived simply but he prided himself on his adventurous palate and seeking out exotic foods. We will miss his fun sense of humor and his kind and gentle spirit.

Charlie is survived by his father Charles Sr. his mother Elizabeth, stepmother Carole, his sister Mary (Bob), brother Victor (Lan), and many loving Nieces and Nephews, Aunts and Uncles, Cousins and Friends.

For his Maryland family and friends, visitation will be Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 6-8PM at Lasting Tributes Funeral Home, 814 Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD 21401.

For his Ohio family and friends, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Lowell, OH. Interment of his ashes will follow at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

