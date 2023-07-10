Obituary: Kennedy, Rev. Robert D., Sr.

On July 7, 2023 Rev. Robert D. Kennedy, Sr. gained his Heavenly reward. He was met at Heaven’s gates by his parents Harley and Olive Kennedy, his son Robert D. Kennedy, Jr, his siblings and their spouses Harley (Ann) Kennedy, Betty (Ronald) Carnes, and Richard (June) Kennedy and his son in law Steve Ayers.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary; his daughter Debbie Ayers, grandchildren Michael (Neena) Kelly, Crystal Allen, Jennifer (Joshua) Kincaid, Daniel (Beth) Knapp, and Kristina (Reno) Hames as well as numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Robert was born October 13, 1939 in Sanderson, WV. He married his love, Mary June 4, 1960 and got saved at a tent revival in 1964. He spent the remaining years of his life dedicated to spreading God’s Word and loving his family. Rev. Kennedy pastored various churches during that time, most recently 14th Street Wesleyan Church where he retired from. Robert loved the Lord and his family immensely, never passing up a chance to brag on either. He wanted his family to carry on his legacy of letting others know there is a better life waiting for them and it is found through Jesus Christ.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, July 12th 2023 at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Justin Enoch and Mike Shinn officiating with burial at Sunset Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Michael Kelly, Lane Kelly, Daniel Knapp, Joshua Kincaid, Jacob Kincaid, Reno Hames, and honorary pallbearer Tristan Knapp.

Visitation will be Tuesday 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Shenandoah Wesleyan Church in Robert’s name.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

