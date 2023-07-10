Obituary: Mathers, Julia “Judy”

Julia “Judy” Mathers, 96, of Vienna, WV passed away Friday, July 7, 2023 at her residence. She was born April 28, 1927 in Harrisville, WV, a daughter of the late Dorsey and Virgil Cokeley Broadwater.

Judy graduated from Ritchie County High School and attended West Virginia Wesleyan. She was a retired kindergarten teacher at Wayside United Methodist Church where she was a very active, lifetime member and also taught kindergarten at St. John’s United Methodist Church. She worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in the dietary department. She loved to cook and be with her family. Judy never met a person she couldn’t win over with her baking skills.

She is survived by her son, Jack Mathers (Kim); five grandchildren, Noelle Long, Shanna Umpleby (Paul), Jason Mathers (Photoola), Alicia Smithberger (Drew), and Eric Mathers (Amanda); and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Mathers; one son, Jim Mathers; two sisters, Ruth and Mary.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Wayside United Methodist Church at 1:00 PM with Pastor Jeremy Daniels officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 11, 2023 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the funeral home and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Vienna is honored to serve the Mathers family.

