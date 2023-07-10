Obituary: Nelson, Geneva “Geney”

Geneva “Geney” Nelson
Geneva "Geney" Nelson
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 10, 2023
Geneva “Geney” Nelson, 79, of Davisville, WV, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born March 5, 1944 in Jacksonville, FL. A daughter of the late Howard F. Wolfe and Creasy Cribbs Wolfe.

Geney was a dedicated minister’s wife, she and her husband were founders of The Spreading Truth Ministries Church. Music was her life, Geney liked to write music and sing. She was a self-taught accordion player; she also played the organ and all keyboards.

Geney is survived by her loving husband whom she married December 18, 1960, Joe Nelson; three daughters, Kathy Collins (Dewayne) of Porter, TX, Karen Tisdale (Ralph) of Parkersburg, WV, Kim Haygood (Tab) of Salesville, OH; a sister, Debbie Raines of Kingsport, TN; a sister-in-law, Sherry Wolfe of Franklin, TN; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Geney was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Anisha Haygood and a brother, Dennis Wolfe.

Funeral Services will be held 4:00 PM Monday, July 17, 2023 at Spreading Truth Ministries Church on Core Road with her son in law Pastor Ralph Tisdale officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Mausoleum. Visitation will take place 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Monday at the church.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Nelson family.

