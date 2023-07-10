Obituary: Rector, Robert Jennings

Robert Jennings Rector, 62, of Vienna, WV passed away on July 8, 2023. He was born November 22, 1960 in Clarksburg, WV, son of the late Albert and Anna Mae Milligan Rector.

Rob was preceded in death by siblings, Ab, Ron, Jim, Icie, Susie, Patty, and John.

He is survived by siblings, Shelah Layne, Mary (Gary) Copen, Linda (Sonny) Crayton, Dave (Missy) Rector, Larry Rector and Tina Miller.

Rob is also survived by his wife, Julie; sons, Robert II and Adam (Heather) Rector and stepdaughter, Emily Biles; grandchildren, Cayleb, Christa, Payton, and Robyn Rector. His family was the most important thing to him and he will be forever missed.

Per Rob’s wishes, he has been cremated. A memorial celebration, followed by food, will be held at 1:00 PM on July 22, 2023, at South Parkersburg Baptist Church on Blizzard Dr. in Parkersburg, WV.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Vienna is honored to serve the Rector family.

