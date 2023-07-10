Obituary: Ruble, Doris Lea

Doris Lea Ruble
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Doris Lea Ruble, 85, of Parkersburg, WV passed away at her residence on July 7, 2023. She was born April 12, 1938 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Shirley D. Elliott and Iva A. Dotson Elliott.

Doris was a retired nurse of 50 years from CCMH and St. Joseph Hospital. She also retired as a receptionist from Consumer Credit Counseling Service. She loved camping, baking, shopping, and crocheting. She loved her River family.

She is survived by one son, James F. “Jim” Elliott (Gretchen) of Houston, TX; one daughter, Tammy Gaston (Buddy) of Parkersburg; one granddaughter, Mistie Gaston-Smith of Wadesville; five great-grandchildren, Brent, Andrew, Ashley, Claire, and Ava Gaston; one sister, Shirley Ann Berlin of San Marcos, TX and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Ruble; two grandchildren, Jason and Joey Gaston; five sisters, Nellie Dailey, Margie Starcher, Lucille Hoce, Marcella Garretson, and infant sister, Mary; and one brother, Howard Elliott.

Special thanks to Amedysis and all who took care of her, especially Amanda.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Monday, July 10, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the family.

