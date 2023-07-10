Obituary: Weinstock, Keith E.

Keith E. Weinstock 66, of Marietta, OH., passed away Friday June 29, 2023. He was born April 8, 1957 in Marietta, OH., to the late Dean and Anna Lou Evans Weinstock. Keith worked as an Electrician/Assembler for Thermo Fisher Scientific in Marietta for 40 years and served in the U.S. Air Force and Army Reserves. He was a member of the Marietta Moose Lodge #1823 and loved attending music festivals and concerts as well as music cruises. Keith is survived by his wife Cindy Lou Claspell Weinstock, 3 step-daughters Melissa D. Asaro (Neil), Crystal L. Higgs and Kayla S. Higgs, step-grandchildren Ethan Tanner, Isabella Bowman, Liam Higgs and Cordelia Asaro, a brother Terry (Maria) and sisters Nancy Murphy (KC) and Pam Weinstock, special friends Flip and Pam Holmes and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Ericia Lynn Weinstock. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, July 14, 2023 from 6-8 PM at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH. Memorials May be made to the Ohio Valley Humane Society 90 Mt Tom Rd., Marietta, OH 45750 in his name. Online condolences may be made at http://www.hadleyfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.