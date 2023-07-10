Obituary: Wilson, Hope Ann

Hope Ann Wilson, 65, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Saturday, July 7, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born July 30, 1957 in Jacksonville, Florida.

She enjoyed painting, crafts, interior decorating, being outdoors, and spending time with her grandbabies.

Hope is survived by four daughters, Mackenzie Wilson (Joshua Lee Athey); Melody Cancel; Jesse Poole, and Jamie Wells; two sons, Daniel DeBellis and Barry Wilson; three grandchildren, Gaven Andrew Wilson, Ava Marie Luoni, and Lilliana Faith Athey.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Ian Austin Wilson and Frankie DeBellis.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Wilson family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.