OU and Rural Action turn pollution into paint

MILLFIELD, Ohio (WTAP) – Ohio University and Rural Action, an Appalachian Ohio nonprofit, have developed a method for turning acid mine drainage pollution (AMD) into orange pigment.

A large-scale AMD treatment and pigment-producing facility broke ground on June 29, 2023, at the Truetown Discharge site, in Millfield, Ohio.

After years of testing and a pilot facility, the project was awarded $3.5 million by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in 2019 to help with construction.

At the Truetown discharge site, 2.2 million pounds of iron oxide is dumped into Sunday Creek each year, decimating aquatic habitat for seven miles.

The Truetown facility will not only treat and clean the AMD pollution but convert it into a sustainable source of iron oxide pigment.

The orange pigment is a valuable resource for artists and can be used in anything from paint to cosmetics.

Through the Rural Action social enterprise True Pigments, the money from the pigment sales will be used to further revitalize streams devastated by AMD.

“Acid mine drainage is a serious environmental concern that threatens water purity and aquatic life,” said OHIO Professor Guy Riefler, Russ College of Engineering and Technology’s civil engineering chair. “The University’s partnership with Rural Action is part of an ongoing effort to restore life to the creek and water quality to the community.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.