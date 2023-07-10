Patrick Copen selected by Dodgers in seventh round of the MLB Draft

Former Parkersburg Catholic pitcher Patrick Copen was selected in the MLB Draft by the Dodgers.
Former Parkersburg Catholic pitcher Patrick Copen was selected in the MLB Draft by the Dodgers.
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Former Marshall Thundering Herd and Parkersburg Catholic Crusader pitcher Patrick Copen was selected in the 2023 Major League Baseball draft on Monday.

Copen was selected number 220 overall in the seventh round to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The right-handed pitcher spent three years at Marshall, where he went 5-14 in 37 total appearances and an ERA of 5.32.

In his final year at Parkersburg Catholic High School in 2019, Copen had 84 strikeouts in only 47 innings pitched.

Copen now heads to the Dodgers organization after participating in the MLB Draft Combine last month.

