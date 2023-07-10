Rep. Jay Edwards highlights tax cuts and social services expansions in state budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Representative Jay Edwards (R - District 94) said tax cuts included in the state’s new two-year budget will be good for people and businesses.

“We were able to do a lot of the tax cuts, which are great for economic development, great to put money back into our people and our businesses, small businesses, and put money into their pocket for them to spend on themselves and their families, especially in this high-inflation time,” Edwards said.

Starting in 2024, people earning between $26,060 and $100,000 a year will have an income tax rate of 2.75%. Those earning above $100,000 a year that will pay a 3.5% income tax.

Jay Edwards said that the income tax cut is possible because of the state’s budget surplus. As a result, Edward said they could cut taxes without cutting social services. “The great thing about this budget -- we did not cut social safety nets,” Edwards said. “We kept those in. That’s what we’re talking about now. We expanded Medicaid coverage for children between the ages of zero to three that they can stay in continuous coverage. We expanded wages for direct service professionals who work in behavioral health, developmental disabilities, for people that are working in nursing homes.”

The budget also expands Medicaid treatment in other areas Edwards said are much needed. “We have a massive problem in our area of high Medicaid populations not having dental providers,” he said. “We were able to expand Medicaid coverage for vision so that kids or families that are on Medicaid can actually go in and get their contacts or the proper vision care that they needed.”

Edwards said programs like these are a major highlight of the budget. “When you’re able to cut taxes and give more money back to the people without cutting social safety nets, that’s a big deal and something that we’re very, very proud of,” Edwards said.

