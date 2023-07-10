Sour Mash Charity Golf Tournament tees off for the 52nd year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the 52nd year the Sour Mash Charity Golf Tournament officially teed off.

The tournament started when five men were sitting around at the country club thinking of ways to be philanthropic.

“It’s a tournament that is rich in tradition. It goes back to a heralded story about five gentleman sitting around the club here and wanted to come up with a way to make some impact with a charity tournament. Legend has it they were sitting around with a bottle of sour mash and that’s how the tournament was named,” said United Way Executive Director, Stacy Decicco.

Since United Way took over the tournament three years ago they have tried their best to keep the tradition of the golf tournament while also bring new, exciting twists.

“We’ve tried really hard since United Way took over to honor that history. Our putting green is a bourbon trail so you see that theme woven throughout the tournament and we try each year to infuse new things. some new energy, some new golfers, some new sponsors we know that is important to keep the tournament sustainable. We know that it’s important to bring those new things in but we’re also committed to honoring the tradition and legacy that is the Sour Mash tournament,” said Decicco.

One of the new twists they added was finding a fun way to get the younger generation involved and what better way to do that then with some learning.

“One of our greatest, latest projects is our Discovery World Museum in Downtown Parkersburg. Derek Lamely helped us kick off with our kids science STEM in sports clinic that kicked off at 8:30 this morning. We had about 60 youngsters here to take in the scenes and help make the correlation between why STEM is so important even in the sports world. So, that was something new we did because of who the honoree is this year and it was a fun piece we added,” said Decicco.

“While it is a grand event and a grand party the proceeds and the bottom line today are so important because those are the dollars that we rollback into the MOV to make the impact to continue the programming,” Decicco said.

For the 52nd year the community has come together to give back to the surrounding areas.

“While it is a grand event and a grand party the proceeds and the bottom line today are so important because those are the dollars that we rollback into the MOV to make the impact to continue the programming,” Decicco said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.