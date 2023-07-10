W.Va. State Fair deadlines approaching

By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – The entry deadline for the 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia’s competitions is approaching.

The livestock and home, arts, and garden competition deadline is Friday, July 14, 2023.

All entries must be submitted online by midnight, according to a State Fair representative.

All entry information and registration can be found by visiting www.statefairofwv.com/competitions or by calling 304-645-1090.

No late entries will be accepted.

“Seeing the hard work exhibitors put into their entries and projects is always a highlight of the State Fair,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “From the quilts, art, food, flowers, and vegetables in the West Virginia Building, to livestock exhibits in the barns, it is a tradition we hope to continue to grow for years to come.”

The West Virginia State Fair will take place August 10-19, 2023.

