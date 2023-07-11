Belpre City Schools superintendent says the state of buildings and turnover are connected

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Schools’ Superintendent Jeff Greenley spoke up about turnover at public forum during Monday night’s city council meeting.

He said the school system lost 10 teachers and two principals this year, which is unprecedented since he became superintendent in 2019.

Greenley said that many young teachers pointed to building conditions as a major factor in their decision to leave.

He clarified that the school system has hired replacements for those teachers and school leaders anticipate having full staffing in August.

He also updated people on the old bowling alley purchase. School officials have received bids to demolish the building.

They’re also continuing environmental studies on the old elementary building in hopes of demolishing that too.

Together, those spaces would be used as a grassy area for sports.

“That area is important to the school board in the future because, if it’s ever going to build a new building, it has to have all that space to make that work and we’re busy trying to prepare that site,” Greenley said.

Also at council, members passed the second reading of a resolution involving a waterline project. The project would replace the water tank supply main line and some other lines.

There is one reading left for that piece of legislation.

https://www.wtap.com/2023/06/15/belpre-city-council-discusses-waterline-project/

