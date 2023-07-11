Local mausoleum is in bad shape - Committee discusses restoration

A Marietta committee meets to discuss restoration for a local mausoleum.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta’s Public Lands and Buildings committee met to discuss the mausoleum at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Officials say it’s in bad shape and is in need of restoration.

According to Khristy King, who’s in charge of Marietta’s three cemeteries, there are cracks in the ceiling, the roof is peeling, there’s broken marble, and other issues. She said that officials believe the building has shifted due to its cracks and breaking of marble and granite. That, in turn, is causing pressure, leading to further damage.

Council Member Mike Scales said this isn’t the first time this mausoleum has had issues. He pointed back to an incident he believes happened in the eighties or nineties.

“The hillside on the back slipped years ago and it took a lot of money and we had to dig all the graves up, store them some place, and and re-inturn them after they fixed it,” he said.

Officials said they need to figure out if the mausoleum building is still shifting.

They also discussed funding as well as potentially hiring a professional to look into issues and options.

King estimated that the mausoleum has around 300 spots.

