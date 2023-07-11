Nature Scavenger Hunt seeking volunteers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Prevention Coalition will be hosting their nature scavenger hunt on August 4 at McDonough Wildlife Refuge. The program was created to get school aged children outside and active for the day.

“I think physical fitness and any type of activity is super crucial to our lives at this point in a post-COVID world where anxiety and depression, substance abuse is running rampant. It gives something for people to look forward to,” said Coordinator, Skylar Bogan.

In order for this event to go on as planned they are also seeking volunteers who can help bring the woods they are hunting in alive.

“I’m hoping that as the volunteers are with the kids that they can bring the woods alive with people and then just the rest of the day is going to be the positive benefits of community, being together and having a fun afternoon. It’s the scavenger hunt but also a lot of fun activities,” said Volunteer Coordinator, Wendy Tuck.

You can apply to be a volunteer or find out how to register for the event by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.