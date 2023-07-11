Obituary: Batten, Ronnie C.

Ronnie C. Batten, 76, of Mineral Wells, WV departed this life at Belpre Landing Nursing Facility, Monday, July 10, 2023. He was born April 6, 1947 in Gilmer County, WV, a son of the late Foster C. and Pauline Radcliff Batten.

Ronnie graduated in 1966 from Sand Fork High School in Gilmer County, WV. In 1966 Ronnie went into the Army and served for his country in the Vietnam War in 1967 and 1968. On August 30, 1969 he was united in marriage to Pamela Turner.

He was a Christian and a member of the Grace Gospel Church. II Corinthians 5: 6-8 “Therefore we are always confident, knowing that whilst we are at home in body, we are absent from the Lord. For we walk by faith, not by sight. We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. “In addition to his parents, Ronnie is preceded in death by one sister and three brothers, Macel Carr, Warner Batten, Lytle Batten, and Eugene Batten.

Ronnie is survived by his 2 brothers, Lorn Batten of Stow, Ohio and Gary Batten of Weston, WV; and a sister, Marsha Skolnik of Bedford, OH.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM with Roger Benson officiating at Grace Gospel Church, 6239 Pike St. Parkersburg, WV. Burial will follow at Meadow Lane Cemetery Glenville, WV at 2:30 PM. Visitation will be 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Thursday, at the church.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Batten family.

