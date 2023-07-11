Obituary: Cutright, Amy Elizabeth

Amy Elizabeth Cutright, 33, of Parkersburg died July 8, 2023 at the WVU-Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. She was born February 7, 1990 in Elizabeth City, NC a daughter of Kelley Null of Parkersburg and the late Lawrence E. Cutright. She enjoyed the outdoors, spending time at the beach and loved her pets.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by four siblings, Jessica (Evan) Cochran and their children Jayla, Braxton, Oaklynn, and Waylon; Gary Stanley (Amber) and their children Jake, Matthew, and Cameron; Natasha Cutright (Mark) and their son Zeke; Sabrina Cutright (RJ) and their sons Randall and Edward; maternal grandfather, Larry “Butch” Rogers (Beth); paternal grandmother, Mary Cutright; and bonus father Greg Stanley (Carol). She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Darren Alkire officiating.

Visitation will be 12-2 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations instead of flowers may be made in Amy’s memory to the Humane Society of Parkersburg or Relay for Life.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

