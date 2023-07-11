Obituary: Grosz, Robert A

Robert A Grosz, 89, of Marietta, OH previously of Lowell, OH passed

away on July 8, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 12, 1933, to

the late William and Ida Grosz.

Robert worked as the service manager for Summers Pontiac Buick for 43

years where he was known as always going the extra mile for his

customers. Robert loved all things John Deere, and you could often find

him working in his yard or tinkering in his garage. Robert also loved all

things flowers and birds. He also served in the Masonic Lodge for over

50 years.

Robert married the love of his life, Juanita on May 5th, 1953, they

enjoyed several adventures together over the last 70 years.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Linda Moore (Roger); grandson

Justin Moore (Jennifer), granddaughter Ginger McConnel (Tom) and

three amazing great grandsons Levi McConnell, Clayton Moore, and

Caleb Moore.

A special thank you goes out to Amedisys Hospice for all the amazing

care they provider to Robert during the last several months. Per

Roberts request no funeral service will be held. Only a graveside service

with full masonic rights.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salem Twp.

Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 132, Lower Salem, OH 45745

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.