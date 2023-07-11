Obituary: Grosz, Robert A
Robert A Grosz, 89, of Marietta, OH previously of Lowell, OH passed
away on July 8, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 12, 1933, to
the late William and Ida Grosz.
Robert worked as the service manager for Summers Pontiac Buick for 43
years where he was known as always going the extra mile for his
customers. Robert loved all things John Deere, and you could often find
him working in his yard or tinkering in his garage. Robert also loved all
things flowers and birds. He also served in the Masonic Lodge for over
50 years.
Robert married the love of his life, Juanita on May 5th, 1953, they
enjoyed several adventures together over the last 70 years.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Linda Moore (Roger); grandson
Justin Moore (Jennifer), granddaughter Ginger McConnel (Tom) and
three amazing great grandsons Levi McConnell, Clayton Moore, and
Caleb Moore.
A special thank you goes out to Amedisys Hospice for all the amazing
care they provider to Robert during the last several months. Per
Roberts request no funeral service will be held. Only a graveside service
with full masonic rights.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salem Twp.
Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 132, Lower Salem, OH 45745
Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com
