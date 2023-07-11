Obituary: Snyder, Betty Jo

Betty Jo Snyder, 92 of Parkersburg passed away July 9, 2023 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born August 4, 1930 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Edward and Hattie Baumgardner Light.

Betty went to work in 1954 for Yonkers Manufacturing where she worked her way up to Plant Manager. Over the years, the name changed to Misty Manufacturing. She worked there until 1983 when the business closed. She and her husband Frank operated Brown Food Service outlet from 1983 to 2003. At some point, they were part of Ralph’s Market until it’s closing in 2007. Betty then worked for WalMart in 2008 and retired at the age of 88 in 2018. Betty was loved by all who knew her. She will be missed by family and friends. We rest assured that she is no longer in pain and with her loved ones and Jesus in heaven.

Surviving is her daughter Jane Knotts (David), sister Marge Wilcox, six grandchildren: David Knotts, Angela Black (Mark), Brandi Whipkey, Ed Whipkey, Joseph Snyder and Rada Reigler (Don), 14 great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband Frank Snyder, son Doug Snyder, daughter Judy Whipkey, great granddaughter Chantel Knotts, brother Ray Light, sisters: Ruth Smith and Hazel Baumgardner, a niece and a nephew.

Funeral services will be Thursday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Brady Stephens officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 6-8PM and one hour prior to services.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.