Obituary: Wright, Walter B. Jr.

Walter B. Wright Jr., 74 of Vienna, passed away Saturday, July 8th at his residence. He was born August 1st, 1948, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Walter B. Wright Sr. and Elma Whipkey Wright.

He was a 1967 graduate of Parkersburg High School. Walter served his country in the United States Navy, stationed on the USS Cochran DDG-21, and a Vietnam Veteran. During his service, Walter was awarded the following medals: National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device 1960, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea), Meritorious Unit Commendation and the Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Meritorious Unit Commendation. Walter was a retired electrician and a member of the IBEW local 768. He was also a member of the VFW 1212 where he was a quartermaster. Walter was very active in the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie Lodge Number 2363 in Clarksburg, where he was former president, past state president, and held many other titles.

Walter is survived by his wife, Alegra Roberts Wright; one daughter, Nevella Grimm (Jeffrey) of Vienna; one granddaughter, Jocelyn Grimm of Little Hocking; a sister, Charlene Boyd (Joe) of Vienna; one brother, Robert Wright (Diane) of WV; a sister-in-law, Suette Reed (Jerry) of Huntington; a niece, Paige Ahmed (Zain) and a nephew, Brian Rowley (Jennifer).

In addition to his parents, Walter & Elma, Walter was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Morgan Grimm and his father and mother-in-law, Dan and Clara Roberts.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Friday, July 14th, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Vienna, with Pastor David Easter officiating. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 15 of Parkersburg. Visitation will be Thursday, July 13th, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the funeral home with Fraternal Order of Eagles service at 8:00 pm.

