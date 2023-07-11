Ohio University College of Fine Arts continues progress on renewal plan

ATHENS, OH (WTAP) - Ohio University’s College of Fine Arts introduced a major revitalization of their school. For years, the College of Fine Arts has been in desperate need of a makeover. With buildings around 50 years old with no renovations and having all students in fine arts fields so spread apart, it was time for a change. This change comes in the form of the Patton Arts Center. This center will be a hub for most fine arts students to work and interact all under the same roof.

Other additions that will be a part of the Patton Arts Center are indoor and outdoor performance spaces, a 400 seat proscenium theater on North Green, and brand new classrooms and learning centers.

This is all part of a $94.2 million plan laid out by the College of Fine arts which was finally approved last month to continue with their plan. Thanks to a $50 million donation from the estate of Violet Patton, donations from alumni, and state grants, the university is only $8 million short of their goal. Dean of the College of Fine Arts Matthew Shaftel says that through communication with donors and state sponsored grants, the projected time that they may be able to receive all of their funding could be in the next eighteen months.

“So in terms of our input into the economy, into our arts space, we are the leading anchor tenant of the region,” said Matthew Shaftel, Dean of the College of Fine Arts, on why this addition to Ohio University’s campus is so important to everyone in the school and community.

To better understand the impact of the Patton Arts Center and other renovations, we spoke with the Mayor of Athens, Steve Patterson.

“I’m hopeful that it becomes kind of echoed out to other communities to say hey there is this new facility that is open to the public. When it comes to performance, we encourage others to come and visit Athens to take in a show or performance of any type.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.