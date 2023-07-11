United Way Alliance collects birthday items for “Birthday Bag Outreach”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Every quarter the United Way Alliance of the Mid Ohio Valley starts a new creative outreach program. This quarter they have their “Birthday Bag Outreach”, which is an outreach program where they collect birthday items such as cake mix, candles, icing and other birthday supplies.

“The thought is that if they are going through a difficult time and they are going into a food pantry that if you had a child in the household who had an upcoming birthday odds are that is not a priority at the moment. We felt like a child’s birthday could be missed, so we wanted to be able to give them that piece of joy,” said United Way Executive Director, Stacy Decicco.

But the “Birthday Bag Outreach” doesn’t only bring happiness to the children, it also brings happiness to the parents that get to celebrate their child’s birthday.

“I imagine the feeling of dread knowing a child’s birthday is coming and you just weren’t going to be able to do what you wanted to do as a parent. For someone to be able to put that in my hands as a parent who might have been going through a difficult time in that moment, it truly could mean everything,” said Decicco.

Below are the two outreach programs that the United Way Alliance will have located in the Grand Central Mall:

June 1 - August 31: Birthday Bags

September 1 - November 30: Hygiene

You can donate items to the donation bin inside the Grand Central Mall in front of JCPENNEY or you can bring your donations to United Way at 404 Market St # 204, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

