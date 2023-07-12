City of Marietta kicks off 2023 All-Out Roll-Out

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This week marks the start of Marietta’s 2023 All Out Roll Out.

This year’s All Out Rollout starts in the city’s First Ward. On July 11, workers cleaned structures and repaired amenities in Buckeye Park and worked on a sewer line on green street. Others painted crosswalks and trimmed trees across the ward.

The annual city-wide revitalization program has run since mayor Josh Schlicher was elected in 2020. Mayor Schlicher says the program started as an effort to use teamwork across the city’s departments to focus on improving neighborhoods across the city. “We won’t be able to get every little teeny detail, but we’re going to be definitely out there making notes of projects that need done,” the mayor said. “Development, code enforcement, engineering -- everybody’s involved in it.”

The All Out Roll Out will move to the Second Ward the week of July 17, then the third and fourth in the following weeks.

