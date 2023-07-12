Former coach of Patrick Copen speaks on players success

Tom Harvey
Tom Harvey(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After seeing his former player drafted to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tom Harvey spoke on Patrick Copen’s success at Parkersburg Catholic High School.

Harvey was Copen’s high school baseball coach and saw right away the talent that he had as a freshman.

Harvey showed why he was a Division I pitcher and Harvey wanted to make sure he got the coaching help at the next level to help the athlete realize his dream.

The former Parkersburg Catholic coach knows his former player is a hard worker and will excel in the Dodgers system.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Elizabeth Cutright
Obituary: Cutright, Amy Elizabeth
George Cosenza discusses Huggins and WVU situation: Is there a case?
George Cosenza discusses Huggins and WVU situation: Is there a case?
Ronnie C. Batten
Obituary: Batten, Ronnie C.
A Marietta committee meets to discuss restoration for a local mausoleum.
Local mausoleum is in bad shape - Committee discusses restoration
Walter B. Wright Jr.
Obituary: Wright, Walter B. Jr.

Latest News

W.Va. Transfer Rule
High school athlete transfer rule causes shakeups for teams
She birdied last five holes at Edgewood CC
Glasby goes on birdie barrage
Bob Huggins claims he never resigned - WDTV Sports
Bob Huggins releases statement, says WVU lied about his resignation
Former Parkersburg Catholic pitcher Patrick Copen was selected in the MLB Draft by the Dodgers.
Patrick Copen selected by Dodgers in seventh round of the MLB Draft