Former coach of Patrick Copen speaks on players success

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After seeing his former player drafted to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tom Harvey spoke on Patrick Copen’s success at Parkersburg Catholic High School.

Harvey was Copen’s high school baseball coach and saw right away the talent that he had as a freshman.

Harvey showed why he was a Division I pitcher and Harvey wanted to make sure he got the coaching help at the next level to help the athlete realize his dream.

The former Parkersburg Catholic coach knows his former player is a hard worker and will excel in the Dodgers system.

