The Gathering is offering summer lunches and safe place for kids

A church in Parkersburg is giving children free meals this summer.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Gathering is offering free lunches for kids to have throughout the summer. Church officials said they are providing these lunches at the Myrtle Street location in Parkersburg from 11 a.m. to noon each weekday.

Children’s administrative director, Emily Allen said the church knows it takes a village to take care of a child. This opportunity gives children not only a meal, but a place for them to get out of the house.

“Like we have kids stopping by at seven, eight o’clock at night sometimes. And our pastor will whip them up some scrambled eggs or do whatever she can to help or whoever is around. Because we’re all in and out a lot,” Allen said. “But, yes, we have a lot of kids come and adults too. And I could tell countless stories, people saying they needed food. You know, we meet them and give them a bag of food or whatever they needed.”

The Gathering also has a food pantry at its 14th Street location. It is available every last Tuesday of the month from 4-5 p.m.

The church holds Saturday community dinners at the 14th and Latrobe Street location. It is available to all people and is open on Saturdays from four to five in the evening.

