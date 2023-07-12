Glasby goes on birdie barrage

She birdied last five holes at Edgewood CC
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There’s a repeat champion in the West Virginia women’s amateur tournament and Susan Glasby did it in fantastic fashion. She shot a -7 round of 64 at Edgewood County Club including birdieing the last five holes. Marshall golfer Emily McLatchey finished second after shooting a one under par 70.

After the 13th hole, McLatchey had a four shot lead over Glasby but she bogeyed holes 13 and 17 while getting a birdie on 16. On the back nine, Glasby shot a 32 to win her second WV state amateur title.

Here’s the highlights as seen on WSAZ Sports courtesy of the Media Center.

