Grants provide Ohio students with improved learning environments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – The Ohio Department of Education’s Stronger Connections Grant was announced on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The $33.3 million total in grant funding will provide students with safer, healthier learning environments in 747 districts and schools.

Individual awards are based on health and safety factors collected from data.

Districts and schools can use Stronger Connections Grant funds to support their local health and safety needs, including student wellness and mental health, according to a statement from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The funding was divided into three tiers.

All schools and districts that applied received tier one and tier two awards.

Qualifying schools and districts that demonstrated the highest need received an additional tier three amount.

In the Mid-Ohio Valley, 11 local school districts received funding:

* Indicates Tier 3 funding

Athens City- $32,000.25

Belpre City- $65,612.79*

Caldwell Exempted Village- $12,054.79

Fort Frye Local- $55,230.89*

Gallia County Local- $91,236.28*

Marietta City- $102,915.25*

Meigs Local- $35,481.55

Morgan Local- $27,015.55

Nelsonville-York City- $72,110.53*

Noble Local- $9,561.06

Warren Local- $19,349.60

