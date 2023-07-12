MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - The Northwest Territory Ordinance celebrates its 236th anniversary this Thursday. As a celebration of the historical moment for our region, and the country itself, the Celebration Committee has set up events to honor our founding fathers and the birth of United States democracy. On July 13 from 10-10:30 a.m., the First Congregational Church, the “Church of Pioneers” will be ringing the bells of the church along with patriotic music to accompany it. Here, you can climb up into the bell tower to watch or maybe even get a chance to assist in the bell ringing.

After the bell ringing, there will be several guest speakers such as Dr. Sharon Barnett, member of the Northwest Territory Ordinance Program Committee, Ohio State Representative Dontavius L. Jarrells, and others to speak on the great history of the Northwest Territory Ordinance.

The Northwest Territory Ordinance was founded in 1787 as a part of the peace treaty signed between America and Great Britain in 1783 to give them the land they had claimed. This area included Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, and part of Minnesota. Settling into the Northwest Territory was a time for the founding fathers to explore and learn how they are going to manage the new government they had put in place. For the first time in America, they would create cities free of slavery and with rights for all men, women, children.

“It was just a whole new beginning from colonialism to statehood to eventually our constitution,” said co-chair of the Northwest Territory Ordinance Celebration Committee, Jean Yost.

The celebration will take place July 13 starting at 10:00 at the First Congregational Church.

