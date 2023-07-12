Obituary: McVey, Darlene Kay

Darlene Kay McVey, 62, passed away July 9, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born July 11, 1960, a daughter to Neal J. and Clara D. McVey (Adams).

Surviving Darlene, is her son Josh of Parkersburg; daughter Johnna of Parkersburg; brothers Daniel and Dennis McVey; and granddaughters Mariah Mullinex and Bentley McVeyDarlene is preceded in death by her brothers Mike and Roger McVeyDarlene’s remains will be cremated, as per the family’s request, with no services at this time.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.