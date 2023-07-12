Obituary: McVey, Darlene Kay

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Darlene Kay McVey, 62, passed away July 9, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born July 11, 1960, a daughter to Neal J. and Clara D. McVey (Adams).

Surviving Darlene, is her son Josh of Parkersburg; daughter Johnna of Parkersburg; brothers Daniel and Dennis McVey; and granddaughters Mariah Mullinex and Bentley McVeyDarlene is preceded in death by her brothers Mike and Roger McVeyDarlene’s remains will be cremated, as per the family’s request, with no services at this time.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Elizabeth Cutright
Obituary: Cutright, Amy Elizabeth
A Marietta committee meets to discuss restoration for a local mausoleum.
Local mausoleum is in bad shape - Committee discusses restoration
Ronnie C. Batten
Obituary: Batten, Ronnie C.
Belpre City Council meets.
Belpre City Schools superintendent says the state of buildings and turnover are connected
Walter B. Wright Jr.
Obituary: Wright, Walter B. Jr.

Latest News

Obituary: Rogers, Peggy Blessing
Obituary: Pearson, David Alan
Thomas L. Stoops II
Obituary: Stoops, Thomas L. II
Wanda Janina Christopher
Obituary: Christopher, Wanda Janina