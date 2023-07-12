Obituary: Rogers, Peggy Blessing

Peggy Blessing Rogers, 85, passed into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, firm in her faith that she would see her children and family again in heaven.

She finished high school in 1957, went to Mountain State College and graduated in 1958. She married her high school sweetheart, Bill, on August 20, 1958, and they spent 64 wonderful years together.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Bill; children, Dr. Cynthia Gissy (Steve), Will Rogers (Laura), and Karen Coleman (Rob); one sister, Evelyn Weirick; brothers-in-law, Charles Rogers and Richard Rogers; grandchildren, Stephen Gissy (Michelle), Drs. Michael Gissy (Jessica), Erin Phillips (Avery), Dr. Jessica Fordyce (Evan), and Riley Coleman; five great-grandchildren Hadleigh, Cheyanne, Jaxon Gissy, and Silas and Gavin Phillips; many beloved nieces and nephews; and long-time best friend, Fay Smith.

She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose passion was caring for her home and family. She was a member of Wood County Homemakers, serving in several capacities, including serving as Wood County Bell. She was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church and an active member in the Women of the ELCA and locally with Church Women United.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Wilda Blessing; one brother, Charles Blessing; one sister, Dorothy Bartholomew; sisters-in-law, Linda Rogers, Geraldine Rogers, and Dorothy Blessing; brothers-in-law, Leo Rogers, Steve Darst, and George Weirick; and many good friends.

Her family takes solace in the fact that her faith never wavered; may she rest in well-deserved peace. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.

The Rogers family wishes to say thanks to the wonderful nurses and aides from Amedisys Hospice, and a very special thanks to long-term healthcare friend, Rita Root, an angel in disguise.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to encourage donations be made to the charity of your choice.

A visitation for family and friends will be 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4513 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, with Pastor Paterice Weirick officiating. Interment will follow 1:15 p.m. at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Pt. Pleasant, West Virginia.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home has been entrusted to assist with final arrangements. An online guestbook for sharing words of comfort with the Rogers family is available at vaughankimes.com.

