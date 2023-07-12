Obituary: Stoops, Thomas L. II

July 4th, 2023, Thomas L. Stoops II, 55, of Washington, WV passed away from a long battle of cancer. Tom was born to Thomas (Larry) and Carolyn Stoops on October 23, 1967 in Parkersburg, WV. After he graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1986 he went on working various jobs including transporting goods by barge up and down the Mississippi River, traveling installing commercial flooring, running a commercial turkey farm in the mountains, then back to construction. Tom was a carpenter by trade, worked on vehicles from an early age and could fix or build anything you needed. He was driven to learn and self-taught numerous trades and skills. You could always find him tinkering or working on 5 projects. One of his last proud and major career accomplishments was building a complete house for a friend.

Tom was a devoted family man, provider and friend to many. He enjoyed life to the fullest going bow hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and anything outdoors. Tom loved traveling, wind therapy aka riding his Harley, live music, going to the beach and watching Nascar or DIY shows. There’s not much he didn’t enjoy except brakes and plumbing. Tom was adventurous and loved spending time with friends and family. He always found a friend or two in every crowd. His canine companions were dear to him; reunited once again. Tom was an anchor for his family, an all-around dedicated, hardworking man and will be deeply missed.

Tom is predeceased by mother Carolyn Louise (Spence) Stoops; sister Sherry Denise (Stoops) Evans; and grandparents.

He is survived by his fiancé of 10 years, Stacia Theriault; son, Christopher Stoops; daughter, Kaylee (Stoops) Barnes; stepson, Blake Gossett; father, Larry (Gail) Stoops; brother, Shane (Mandi) Stoops; nieces, nephews and 10 grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.