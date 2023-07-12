Ohio budget offers raise to teachers, changes education department leadership

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio’s new operating budget includes some big changes to public education in the state.

One major highlight for Representative Jay Edwards is salary raises for teachers. Starting salaries for Ohio teachers will now be $35,000 a year -- $5,000 more per year than the previous budget. The budget also increases the existing raises teachers get for each year of service.

Edwards says the House of Representative’s budget bill set starting salary at 40 thousand. The raise was lowered in negotiations with the senate.

Despite the raise not being as high as it might have been, Edwards said it’s still a positive thing for teachers across the state. “We were able to raise that rate to send a signal to public school teachers across the state that, ‘We value you, you should be getting paid your worth,’” Edwards said. “‘You went to college, you probably have debt.’ We want to make sure we’re raising that. Now some people would say 35′s not enough, but yet we’re moving the ball forward, and we’re updating where that bottom mark needs to be.”

The budget includes other changes to public education in Ohio, including changing the name and leadership of the Ohio Department of Education.

Language in the budget bill pulled from Senate Bill 1, introduced in the senate earlier in the year, renames the Ohio Department of Education the Department of Education and Workforce. The bill also transfers control of the department to a governor-appointed Director of Education and Workforce.

Critics of these changes say they would make the department of education less democratic by removing powers from elected board members and giving them to the governor-appointed director.

Representative Jay Edwards is cautious about the changes and isn’t sure about their long-term impact. “We’re going to see how that is going to affect the way public schools operate and the change in the direction of education and public across the state of Ohio as a whole,” Edwards said. “So we’ll find out, and we’ll see if it works. I could argue both sides of it. It wasn’t something that -- as far as I was concerned, I thought it needed more conversations. I had more questions about it.”

Edwards says including these changes in the budget was important for the governor and the State Senate.

