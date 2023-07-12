OSHP focuses on impaired driving enforcement

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is continuing its focus on impaired driving enforcement.

From 2020 to 2022, 38,736 crashes occurred on Ohio roadways that involved alcohol and/or drug use by at least one driver or pedestrian, according to OSHP.

These crashes have resulted in 2,131 deaths and 23,245 injuries.

Nearly 1,000 of those 38,736 crashes occurred in the Mid-Ohio Valley region.

Operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) can lead to suspensions, fines, and jail time.

“Those who drive impaired endanger the lives of everyone on the roadways,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity, or stranded motorists.

