OSHP focuses on impaired driving enforcement

By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is continuing its focus on impaired driving enforcement.

From 2020 to 2022, 38,736 crashes occurred on Ohio roadways that involved alcohol and/or drug use by at least one driver or pedestrian, according to OSHP.

These crashes have resulted in 2,131 deaths and 23,245 injuries.

Nearly 1,000 of those 38,736 crashes occurred in the Mid-Ohio Valley region.

Operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) can lead to suspensions, fines, and jail time.

“Those who drive impaired endanger the lives of everyone on the roadways,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity, or stranded motorists.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Elizabeth Cutright
Obituary: Cutright, Amy Elizabeth
George Cosenza discusses Huggins and WVU situation: Is there a case?
George Cosenza discusses Huggins and WVU situation: Is there a case?
Ronnie C. Batten
Obituary: Batten, Ronnie C.
A Marietta committee meets to discuss restoration for a local mausoleum.
Local mausoleum is in bad shape - Committee discusses restoration
Walter B. Wright Jr.
Obituary: Wright, Walter B. Jr.

Latest News

The Gathering is offering summer lunches and safe place for kids
The Gathering is offering summer lunches and safe place for kids
Credit counseling experts discuss back-to-school shopping
Credit counseling experts discuss back-to-school shopping
You are asked to bring your own clippers and a bucket to transport your flowers.
U-Pick flower field open at Wildroot Farm
Parkersburg mayor unofficially selected as regional director for West Virginia First Foundation...
Parkersburg mayor unofficially selected as regional director for West Virginia First Foundation board
Polling place and early voting information for Ohio special election
Polling place and early voting information for Ohio special election