Parkersburg businesses still finding success despite Prime Day & Target Circle Week

Businesses in the Parkersburg area are still finding success despite the high volume of online shopping.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tuesday marks not only Amazon Prime Day, but the midway point of “Target Circle Week.” Both are times for increased shopping online. As Digital Commerce 360 — a research and news website — said shoppers purchased more than 300 million items worldwide in 2022 on prime day. An increase from the year before.

However, Parkersburg businesses say they are still finding foot traffic at their stores. As many are continuing to shop local and want to keep their money local.

“Shopping local, of course, is our life blood. So, we appreciate people who are local who make the effort to come here first and we try to keep good selections. So that we’re able to fulfill the needs of what people are looking for,” Hornor & Harrison owner, David Boone said.

“Well actually if you can find the item local you buy it local,” Mulberry Lane owner, Jeff Salmans said. “Because it actually keeps people employed in the community. And then your tax money stays local. That fixes the potholes and supports the police and firemen and things like that. So, if you can shop local, you need to shop local.”

Officials added many customers want a firsthand feel for the product before purchasing it.

