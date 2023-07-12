Parkersburg mayor unofficially selected as regional director for West Virginia First Foundation board

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local officials from Wood, Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt, Roane, and Jackson Counties have elected Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce to represent them on the board of the West Virginia First Foundation.

The attorney general’s office and the governor have seven days to certify the election results and make Joyce’s appointment official.

As the Region 3 representative, Joyce is expected to serve on the state board that will control almost 3/4 of the opioid settlement funds the state receives.

Joyce says his leadership as mayor of Parkersburg gives him good experience to inform judgements about how to use that money. “I think Parkersburg has been hit by this opioid epidemic as bad or worse than anyone certainly in our region if not in the state,” he said.

Joyce said he thinks the most important job for the foundation will be putting resources into addiction prevention. “The key to this is raising a generation of young people that doesn’t have to face this,” he said. “You know, it’s going to make for a better workforce, better, safer communities, cleaner communities, more vibrant communities. And I think that it’s a tremendous opportunity and I’m excited about it and honored to have the opportunity to serve.”

Joyce said he doesn’t believe having an elected official from one city represent the interests of the entire region on the board as potentially creating a conflict of interest. “I’ve always done my job as the mayor,” he said. “What’s best -- what’s good for the Mid-Ohio Valley is good for Parkersburg and vice versa. I won the election unofficially. We’ll see if it holds. And I’ve been a fair and equitable guy my entire life, and especially since I’ve been the mayor, so, I don’t foresee it being any problem.”

Joyce will serve along five other regionally elected board members and five board members appointed by the governor. Dr. Michael Kelley is serving as the representative of Region 6, and State Health Officer Dr. Matthew Christiansen will be serving as the representative for Region 5. Other regional representatives have yet to be selected. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said that the Governor may appoint his five board members within the next 30 days.

As of now, there is no set date for when opioid settlement funds will be distributed to the state.

