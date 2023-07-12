Polling place and early voting information for Ohio special election

By Chase Campbell
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Early voting starts in Ohio this week for the August 8 special election.

Ohio voters will be deciding whether to adopt Issue 1, an amendment to the state constitution that will make it harder for citizen-led amendments to get on the ballot and become law in the future.

Voters can visit their Board of Elections in the weeks leading up to the election to vote early in person, or request an absentee ballot to vote by mail. In-person early voting hours are listed below.

Date
Tuesday, July 11, 2023 – Friday, July 14, 2023 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
Monday, July 17, 2023 – Friday, July 21, 2023 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
Monday, July 31, 2023 7:30 am to 7:30 pm
Tuesday, August 1, 2023 7:30 am to 8:30 pm
Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Friday, August 4, 2023 7:30 am to 7:30 pm
Saturday, August 5, 2023 8:00 am to 4:00 pm
Sunday, August 6, 2023 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Some counties have changed their usual polling places. Some county’s polling places are linked below. If your county is not linked, you can find the information at your Board of Elections’ website.

