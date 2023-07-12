Railcars rearranged to accommodate Harmar Days Festival

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Railcars are being rearranged for the upcoming Harmar Days Festival.

The rail cars are located in the park near the Historic Harmar Bridge.

The red box car will be moved to serve as the backdrop for the festival event stage.

Several of the railcars will be moved down the tracks to improve accessibility.

HHB company board chair Larry Sloter explained some of the plans for the railcars.

“Long-term we’d love to start renovating those. We’d love to start turning those into storefronts or shops. The passenger cars, we have tons of ideas on how they can be used. But we also knew we needed to have some space off of the end of the bridge. That red box car was going to have to be moved regardless, so now was the right time for it.”

Sidewalk replacement will be done to make a safe walking area and to improve access to the multi-use event area.

A new vehicle entrance will also be installed.

