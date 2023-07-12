U-Pick flower field open at Wildroot Farm

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The U-Pick flower field is open at Wildroot farm.

Wildroot is a 27-acre specialty cut flower farm located in Marietta.

Customers are now welcome to clip and pick flowers of their choice at the farm.

You are asked to bring your own clippers and a bucket to transport your flowers.

Wildroot Flower Company owner Lyndsay Biehl said the field is much than flowers in the ground.

“We get people that say they were in the worst mood, and they came to the farm, and they leave and they’re so happy. We say it’s a cup full of sunshine or some flowers. Most people don’t have their own garden that they garden in. We do the hard work for you and you get to kind of reap the benefits of the flowers.”

The flower pick program is open on select days in July and September.

