Ambulance and car get into wreck

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An ambulance and a car got into a wreck right outside of My Way Lounge.

According to officials, no one was transported to the hospital.

The ambulance is a Saint Joseph’s ambulance.

Officials were called to the scene around 8:30pm.

Officials are not yet clear on what caused the crash. It is currently under investigation.

Parkersburg police and fire responded to the scene.

