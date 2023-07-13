Ambulance and car get into wreck
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An ambulance and a car got into a wreck right outside of My Way Lounge.
According to officials, no one was transported to the hospital.
The ambulance is a Saint Joseph’s ambulance.
Officials were called to the scene around 8:30pm.
Officials are not yet clear on what caused the crash. It is currently under investigation.
Parkersburg police and fire responded to the scene.
