Ambulance and car get into wreck

An ambulance and a car get into a wreck.
An ambulance and a car get into a wreck.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An ambulance and a car got into a wreck right outside of My Way Lounge.

According to officials, no one was transported to the hospital.

The ambulance is a Saint Joseph’s ambulance.

Officials were called to the scene around 8:30pm.

Officials are not yet clear on what caused the crash. It is currently under investigation.

Parkersburg police and fire responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Elizabeth Cutright
Obituary: Cutright, Amy Elizabeth
George Cosenza discusses Huggins and WVU situation: Is there a case?
George Cosenza discusses Huggins and WVU situation: Is there a case?
Ronnie C. Batten
Obituary: Batten, Ronnie C.
Walter B. Wright Jr.
Obituary: Wright, Walter B. Jr.
A Marietta committee meets to discuss restoration for a local mausoleum.
Local mausoleum is in bad shape - Committee discusses restoration

Latest News

Artsbridge's summer music series has had good attendance rain or shine this year.
Artsbridge’s 2023 summer music series is going strong - what’s next
Marietta PD K-9 passed away unexpectedly
K-9 River passed away unexpectedly
Marietta PD K-9 passed away unexpectedly
K-9 Cedrick retired after setting a department record
Parkesburg K-9 retires after setting a department record