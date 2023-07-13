The Anchorage mansion receives a facelift

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Anchorage, originally known as Putnam Villa, is taking another step in restoring the 1859 home to its earlier architectural form.

The Washington County Historical Society is removing an elevator shaft from The Anchorage home overlooking Marietta’s Historic Harmar Village.

Historical society president Bill Reynolds said the elevator was installed in the 1970′s by a nursing home that previously operated out of the 22 room Italianate-style mansion.

“We are kind of pleased to see this happening. It’s sort of like pulling a rotten tooth out of a good mouth. It’s time consuming and when it’s all done, we’ll be able to restore the front porch to its original façade and of course the rest of the front of the building”

The Washington County Historical Society acquired the home from Marietta Memorial Hospital in the late 80′s. It previously served as a nursing home for over two decades and as a private home prior to that for more than a century.

Reynolds shared some future plans for the structure.

“The long-term goals could fill an encyclopedia. The short-term goals we’re working on currently is to finish the first floor, especially the kitchen project we are working on right now. So, we can get the facility available to people who want to rent it. Caterers can come in and they can have a proper kitchen sink, running water and things of that nature.”

Reynolds stated the elevator shaft removal was made possible by a matching grant through the Ohio building commission.

Private tours and ghost tours are held at The Anchorage to help fund renovations.

