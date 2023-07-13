Arts and entertainment events happening July 13th-16th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Jeff DeWitt joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley.
By Henry Grof
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, July 13th

  • Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco
  • Camp Ruffin It @ Parkersburg Humane Society
  • Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
  • Camp Vaudeville 8:30am - 12:30pm @ Smoot Theatre
  • Can You Dig It? Dinosaur STEAM Camp- entering 4th-6th grade 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Discovery World
  • History Camp: Ups and Downs 1920-1940 9:00am - 3:00pm @ The Castle
  • Jr. Chef Camp: Tour of Italy- ages 8-16 9:00am - 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • What Makes a Good Snack?- Cat Snack 11:00am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • MOV Ballet and Fine Arts Camp 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ MOV Ballet and Academy of Fine Arts
  • Jr. Open Sew 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Swinging Gnome Canvas- ages 14+ 2:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Board Games at the Library- Adults 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Captain’s Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • July Adult Programs at Emerson Library 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00am @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park

Friday, July 14th

  • Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco
  • Camp Ruffin It @ Parkersburg Humane Society
  • Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
  • John Horne Trio Concert and Dinner Series 8:00am - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Camp Vaudeville 8:30am - 12:30pm @ Smoot Theatre
  • Can You Dig It? Dinosaur STEAM Camp- entering 4th-6th grade 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Discovery World
  • History Camp: Ups and Downs 1920-1940 9:00am - 3:00pm @ The Castle
  • Jr. Chef Camp: Tour of Italy- ages 8-16 9:00am - 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Story Time with Ms. Edie- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library
  • Can We Play? Learn a new game! 11:30am - 12:30pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Charity Crafting Club 1:00pm - 4:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Lock Tour 1:30pm - 4:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Burgers and Brews 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Art in Our Garden: Paint Marker Pet Portraits! 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Afternoon at the Seaside: An Agatha Christie Mystery 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Sunset Yoga with Full Circle Yoga 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Williamstown Boat Ramp
  • Brandon Fields Live! 9:00pm - 12:00am @ Town House

Saturday, July 15th

  • Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco
  • Camp Vaudeville 8:30am - 12:30pm @ Smoot Theatre
  • Lockapalooza 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Watercolor and U- Pick Flowers 9:00am - 11:00am @ Wildroot Flower Co.
  • Ice Cream! 11:30am - 1:30pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Blennerhassett Mansion Foodways Special Tour: Blennerhassett Island 1:00pm - 2:00pm
  • True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Whiskey Flight and Steak Night 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • R and R Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Ghostly Goblets- Wine Tasting and Ghost Tour 7:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • 90s Night at The Adelphia 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, July 16th

  • Sunday Funday/ Breakfast and Lunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Auditions for See How They Run 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

