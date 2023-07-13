Arts and entertainment events happening July 13th-16th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, July 13th
- Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco
- Camp Ruffin It @ Parkersburg Humane Society
- Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
- Camp Vaudeville 8:30am - 12:30pm @ Smoot Theatre
- Can You Dig It? Dinosaur STEAM Camp- entering 4th-6th grade 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Discovery World
- History Camp: Ups and Downs 1920-1940 9:00am - 3:00pm @ The Castle
- Jr. Chef Camp: Tour of Italy- ages 8-16 9:00am - 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- What Makes a Good Snack?- Cat Snack 11:00am @ Belpre Public Library
- Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- MOV Ballet and Fine Arts Camp 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ MOV Ballet and Academy of Fine Arts
- Jr. Open Sew 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Swinging Gnome Canvas- ages 14+ 2:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Board Games at the Library- Adults 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Captain’s Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- July Adult Programs at Emerson Library 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00am @ Parkersburg City Park
- Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park
Friday, July 14th
- Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco
- Camp Ruffin It @ Parkersburg Humane Society
- Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
- John Horne Trio Concert and Dinner Series 8:00am - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Camp Vaudeville 8:30am - 12:30pm @ Smoot Theatre
- Can You Dig It? Dinosaur STEAM Camp- entering 4th-6th grade 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Discovery World
- History Camp: Ups and Downs 1920-1940 9:00am - 3:00pm @ The Castle
- Jr. Chef Camp: Tour of Italy- ages 8-16 9:00am - 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- Story Time with Ms. Edie- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library
- Can We Play? Learn a new game! 11:30am - 12:30pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Charity Crafting Club 1:00pm - 4:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Lock Tour 1:30pm - 4:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Burgers and Brews 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
- Art in Our Garden: Paint Marker Pet Portraits! 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Afternoon at the Seaside: An Agatha Christie Mystery 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Sunset Yoga with Full Circle Yoga 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Williamstown Boat Ramp
- Brandon Fields Live! 9:00pm - 12:00am @ Town House
Saturday, July 15th
- Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco
- Camp Vaudeville 8:30am - 12:30pm @ Smoot Theatre
- Lockapalooza 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Watercolor and U- Pick Flowers 9:00am - 11:00am @ Wildroot Flower Co.
- Ice Cream! 11:30am - 1:30pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Blennerhassett Mansion Foodways Special Tour: Blennerhassett Island 1:00pm - 2:00pm
- True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Whiskey Flight and Steak Night 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
- R and R Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Ghostly Goblets- Wine Tasting and Ghost Tour 7:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- 90s Night at The Adelphia 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Sunday, July 16th
- Sunday Funday/ Breakfast and Lunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Auditions for See How They Run 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
