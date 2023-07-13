Artsbridge’s 2023 summer music series is going strong - what’s next

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Artsbridge’s summer music series is in the middle of its 2023 run and it’s going strong. According to Executive Director Lyndsay Dennis, they’ve had good attendance rain or shine so far.

From June through a majority of August, music acts perform at Parkersburg City Park from 7pm to to 8 every Thursday.

Dennis said they feature a variety of music, with a mix of local and non-local bands.

It’s a summer tradition that’s carried on for 21 years.

“The overall feel of the event is so positive and relaxed and enjoyable. I think it’s just something that people know they can look forward to at every year,” Dennis said.

This Thursday night’s performance features Henrie Lane, a three piece acoustic group that plays a variety of music.

This year’s final summer music series performance will be on August 24th.

Per tradition, local school bands will be featured. Dennis said it’s a way to give back to our schools and showcase their talent.

