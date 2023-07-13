Kelly’s Closet MOV is moving to a new location

Founder of Kelly's Closet has already received positive feedback for the new location.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The new location is much closer to the Y-M-C-A.

Kelly’s Closet MOV will now be located at 2700 Broad Street in Parkersburg.

The closet provides clothing and backpacks for kids in foster or kinship care.

This new location already has positive feedback according to Kelly’s Closet Founder Kelly Polinsky.

“Overwhelmingly, 100% of my responses were that this is a better location. I think that a lot of it is that it’s more central; and the Y-M-C-A is right down the street. I think this is going to be a really good fit; a really good partnership with River Road Network. Like I said, we are thrilled and excited to be here,” said Polinsky.

Polinsky hopes that the central location will help with with the foster crisis.

“This will allow more people to be foster parents. There is a foster parent crisis in Wood County, West Virginia; actually throughout the United State. Having this resource, we give everything free of charge. There is no money that changes hands. Everybody that works here gives out the clothes and helps the children; we are all volunteer,” said Polinsky.

Kelly’s Closet will open at the new location August 11 for foster families by appointment.

To sign up for a time you can visit their Facebook group or text Kelly at 304-494-8865.

