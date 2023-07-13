Meigs Co. Sheriff’s Office receives Summer Holiday Enforcement Grant

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office got a grant worth over $12,000 from the Summer Holiday Enforcement Program.

This grant was for the work the department did from July 1st through the 5th.

Deputies spent 344 hours working in the county to reduce fatal crashes. Deputies made 56 traffic stops and issued a total of 39 citations from 72 hours of overtime. They made two arrests out of the 56 traffic stops.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office will also be participating in the National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign beginning on August 18th and running through August 31st, 2023. Deputies will be focused on enforcing Ohio’s Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs laws during this campaign in an effort to reduce fatal crashes in Meigs County.

