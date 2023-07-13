Mid-Ohio Valley Under Severe Weather Threat Today

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The risk for strong to severe thunderstorms will be monitored across the Mid-Ohio Valley later this afternoon and into the evening. Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecasts by downloading the Pinpoint Weather app on iOS and Android.

We will be keeping close eye on the risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe weather for the entire Mid-Ohio Valley. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail. The potential for an isolated tornado will also be around since the chance for supercell thunderstorms to develop will be around. The likelihood of storms developing will be around 4 p.m. and will continue through 8 p.m. at the latest. Some model data still shows the potential for a few showers this morning and that could hamper the threat for strong storms. So, this will need to be monitored through the morning and we will provide updates as more data rolls in.

On top of the severe weather threat, there is also the risk for flash flooding. There is a slight risk for excessive rainfall across the Mid-Ohio Valley, which has been outlined by the Weather Prediction Center. The main concern with this is the potential for thunderstorms to move over the same area a couple of times. Model data has suggested that we could see rain rates up to around 2 to 3 inches per hour. Even though we have dry grounds across the region, guidance suggests that it will only take 2 inches of rain in an hour to create high water issues. So remember, if you see high water on the roads, turn around and don’t drown.

Moving into Friday, we will return to relatively dry weather, however the potential for a stray shower or storm will be possible into the afternoon. The problem with heat and humidity will also persist moving into the weekend. Daytime high temperatures over the next three days will be around the mid to upper 80s. The heat index will still continue to push back into the low 90s. Saturday will see the next best chance for thunderstorms. As of now there is a marginal risk for strong storms on Saturday with the main threat being damaging winds, but this will need another look at heading into Friday.

