MOV Health Department reminds of school vaccines, dental screenings

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) will be administering vaccines and dental screenings.

MOVHD reminds parents that back-to-school time means vaccinations and dental screenings.

Vaccines available include TDAP and meningitis, as well as boosters for both.

Gardasil for ages nine to 45 and meningitis B for those 16 and older are also available.

A parent’s signature and the child’s previous vaccination record is required for vaccines.

Insurance cards should also be brought to appointments, if applicable.

Most private insurance as well as Medicaid is accepted but insurance is not required to book an appointment.

An administrative fee will be charged for vaccines, but no one will be turned away if they cannot pay the fee, according to MOVHD.

Dental Screenings will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the MOVHD Parkersburg office, located at 211 Sixth St. An appointment must be scheduled in advance.

To make an appointment for vaccines, call 304-485-7374 ext. 123 or 124. To make an appointment for a dental screening, call 304-485-7374 ext. 106.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.